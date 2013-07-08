* Westpac says both AUD and INR look set to struggle vs strong USD in coming weeks, but the pressure will be greater on INR. * India's current account deficit and reliance on crude oil imports are particular sources of stress on the rupee, Westpac says. * Meanwhile, AUD is likely to be weighed down by domestic data while a likely "unthreatening" CPI report is setting the stage for a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's review on Aug. 6. * Westpac says as a result it expected AUD/INR to trade within the recent approximate 54.60-56.30 range and a 1-month target at 54.75. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)