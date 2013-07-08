* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is more range-bound after the early jump on the back of strong U.S. jobs data. * The 10-year yield at 7.58 percent, up 8 basis points (bps) on the day. It rose to a two-month high of 7.63 percent earlier in the session. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold between 7.55 to 7.61 percent during the session. * "State-run banks have been on the buy side, which is providing temporary support. We should stay largely range-bound for the rest of the day," says a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * Rate cut hopes in the July policy have virtually disappeared after the rupee rout, with funding of the current account deficit being a key concern. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)