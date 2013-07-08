* India's NSE index falls 0.9 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is down 1 percent, off day's lows. * The rupee fell to a record low of 61.21 as an emerging markets sell-off after strong U.S. jobs data laid bare the currency's vulnerability and dependence on capital inflows to fund its record current account deficit. * Lenders fall, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 3 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd slips 2 percent as rate cut hopes in the July policy have virtually disappeared after the rupee rout. * ITC Ltd is up 1.1 percent, heading for a fourth day of gains, after the company raised the price of its Gold Flake Regular Filter cigarettes. * However, Reliance Communications Ltd gains 8.77 percent to its highest intraday level since Jan. 3, 2011, after the company said it would spin off its real estate business into a separately listed unit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)