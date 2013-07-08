* Indian call rate at 7.25/7.30 pct versus 6.70/6.80 pct Friday close at the beginning of the second week of reporting fortnight. * Cash deficit as marked by repo borrowings at 137.2 billion rupees continues to be low. * Dealers say the government is likely borrowing through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, which means spending has picked up. * Lower currency in circulation also being cited as a reason for the improvement in banking liquidity. * The currency in circulation rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in the week to June 28, slower than 13.9 percent a year earlier, the central bank said. * Dealers says improved cash due to banks' keeping lower-than- required reserves and better government spending with liquidity deficit to again widen to about 600-700 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)