* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate trading up 7 basis points at 7.61 percent. It had risen to 7.69 percent in early trade, its highest since late July 2011. * OIS rates ease tracking a slight recovery in the rupee on the back of central bank intervention. * The spread between the 1-year and 5-year rates, which first turned positive after a gap of over two years on Friday, continues to widen further. * Traders expect the bear steepening of the OIS rate curve to continue as 5-year rises further on falling expectations for rate cuts this year. * The 1-year rate trading up 5 basis points at 7.55 percent, after earlier rising to 7.57 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)