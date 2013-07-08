July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 175 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 5, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120 bp

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0952920113

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.