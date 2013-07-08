July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DHY4036
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.