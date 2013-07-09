* Aggregate net profit for India's benchmark BSE index constituents is expected to grow by 1.5 percent and revenue by 3.85 percent for the April-June quarter, according to a median estimate of 12 brokerages. * Earnings from the first quarter of a new fiscal year that begins this week when Infosys Ltd unveils its June-quarter results on July 12. * Analysts expect the strongest earnings growth for energy, healthcare and consumer staples. * Materials, industrials and consumer discretionary are expected to see the biggest fall in earnings. * The earnings season comes at a time when the BSE index has given up all its gain for 2013 as of Monday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com)