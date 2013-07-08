July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Adecco International Financial
Services B.V.
Guarantor Adecco S.A.
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.911
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 2.767 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equialent to 193 bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BAML, INg & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
