July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kering (formerly known as PPR)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.848
Yield 2.524 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.1bp
over the 3.005 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CA CIB, Commerzbank, Natixis, RBS &
SG CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011535764
