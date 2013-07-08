July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW (KFW.UL)
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0953095857
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.