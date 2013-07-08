BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
BANGALORE, July 8The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29600 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 41300 ICS-105(26mm) 38400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39300 ICS-105(27mm) 41800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39500 ICS-105MMA(27) 40500 ICS-105PHR(28) 42000 ICS-105(28mm) 42500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42300 ICS-105(29mm) 43000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42800 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 43700 ICS-106(32mm) 44200 ICS-107(34mm) 51000
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively