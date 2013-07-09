* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.59 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher. * Asian shares gained on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Wall Street shares spurred by strong U.S. job data last week, but investors were nervous over Beijing's new drive to reform credit to restructure the economy. * India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. * The rupee's slump on Monday sparked fears of continued foreign outflows and cemented expectations that the central bank would avoid cutting interest rates in July. * Foreign investors sold cash shares worth 2.04 billion rupees ($33.52 million) and 4.46 billion rupees ($73.28 million) worth of index futures on Monday, National Stock Exchange data shows. * Investors are also gearing up for a new earnings season that begins next week. Infosys Ltd reports its June-quarter results on July 12. Investors also expect more government or central bank measures to boost foreign flows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)