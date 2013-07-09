* USD/INR is expected to open weaker versus its
previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of measures taken by the
regulators to curb the sharp rise in the pair in recent weeks.
* India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in
the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the
rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India, in a notification issued late on
Monday, banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic
currency futures and the exchange-traded options market.
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) increased
the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee forward
trade to 100 percent of the traded amount.
* Traders expect the pair to open at about 60.05/10 levels and
move in a 60.00 to 60.50 range initially.
* Gains in other Asian currencies and shares are also expected
to hurt the pair.
* Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)