* USD/INR is expected to open weaker versus its previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of measures taken by the regulators to curb the sharp rise in the pair in recent weeks. * India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India, in a notification issued late on Monday, banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and the exchange-traded options market. * The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) increased the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee forward trade to 100 percent of the traded amount. * Traders expect the pair to open at about 60.05/10 levels and move in a 60.00 to 60.50 range initially. * Gains in other Asian currencies and shares are also expected to hurt the pair. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)