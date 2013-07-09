* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 7.57 percent on Monday is expected to open 3-4 bps lower on the back of forex measures taken by regulators late on Monday. * India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. * The moves are expected to help the rupee and also prompt some buying in the debt market, traders say, though concerns remain and a large rally is unlikely, they add. * A fall in global crude is also expected to boost bonds. Brent crude oil fell as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about global oil supplies following an early rally to a three-month high above $108 a barrel because of continuing unrest in Egypt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)