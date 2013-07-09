* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which
closed at 7.57 percent on Monday is expected to open 3-4 bps
lower on the back of forex measures taken by regulators late on
Monday.
* India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in
the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the
rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday.
* The moves are expected to help the rupee and also prompt some
buying in the debt market, traders say, though concerns remain
and a large rally is unlikely, they add.
* A fall in global crude is also expected to boost bonds. Brent
crude oil fell as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and
an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about global oil supplies
following an early rally to a three-month high above $108 a
barrel because of continuing unrest in Egypt.
