* Shares in Reliance Power Ltd gain 2.9 percent after investors sharply pared short positions in July futures, dealers say. * Reliance Power's July futures <RPOLN3:NS> saw a reduction of 380,000 shares in outstanding positions as of 0446 GMT. * Dealers add the sentiment is also improving for other companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani group stocks, given the recent efforts for debt reduction and deals in Reliance Communications Ltd. * Reliance Comm shares fall 1.7 percent on profit taking after touching 2-1/2 year high on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)