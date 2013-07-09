* India's 3-month CD rate rose 1 basis point (bp) to 7.85 percent, while the one-year CD rate was up 2 basis points at 8.23 percent. * The rise in short-term rates comes as bankers cite discussions with the finance minister about easing current rules that mandate that only up to 15 percent of total deposits can be raised through bulk deposits or CDs. * India's CD rates could rise by 100 bps at the end of the quarter should the government relax the cap, as more banks would likely raise deposits via CDs and bulk deposits by offering higher rates. * The government had imposed the restrictions when liquidity was tight, but now that repo borrowings have eased, the need for caps has also been reduced, say bankers. * The easing is expected to be notified as early as this month, say bankers. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)