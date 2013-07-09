* India's Infosys Ltd may miss April-June operating profit consensus forecast when it reports results on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Infosys to report an operating profit of 28.93 billion rupees ($475.31 million) for the quarter compared with a consensus mean estimate of 29.94 billion rupees. * Shares in Infosys are up 1.1 percent at 0811 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)