* India's OIS rates see receiving on gains in government bonds after rupee recovers from Monday's record low. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading down 7 basis points at 7.53 percent. * The one-year rate trading 5 basis points lower at 7.50 percent. * The spread between the one-year and five-year rates, which first turned positive after a gap of over two years on Friday, is currently at 3 bps. * Dealers except the OIS curve to steepen more with long-end rising more than shorter-end. * Repo bids rise to 510.65 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)