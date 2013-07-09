* India's OIS rates see receiving on gains in government bonds
after rupee recovers from Monday's record low.
* The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading down 7
basis points at 7.53 percent.
* The one-year rate trading 5 basis points lower
at 7.50 percent.
* The spread between the one-year and five-year rates, which
first turned positive after a gap of over two years on Friday,
is currently at 3 bps.
* Dealers except the OIS curve to steepen more with long-end
rising more than shorter-end.
* Repo bids rise to 510.65 billion rupees.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)