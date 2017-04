* USD/INR extends gains to as high as 60.48 as importers rush in to cover their positions. The pair currently trading at 60.30/34, still stronger than its close of 60.61/62 on Monday. * "Importers saw sub-60 levels in opening deals and kept waiting to cover their positions. Now towards market close, with rupee having staying above the 60 mark, they are rushing in to cover," says a senior dealer with a state-run bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)