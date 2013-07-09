* Indian overnight cash rates close at 7.10/15 percent compared to its close of 7.60/7.70 percent on Monday as banks borrowed most of their requirements from the central bank at the repo auction. * Banks borrowed 510.65 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared with just 137.20 billion rupees on Monday. * "LAF came in higher than previous levels mainly on account of low lending in CBLO from asset managers as they seem to prefer investing in short-term papers," said Kush Sonigara, research analyst for fixed income at My Capital Solutions. * "Increased government cash balance on account of tax inflow has added to deficit widening," he added. * Dealers however say the government is likely borrowing through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, which means spending has picked up, and that should keep the banking system liquidity deficit in check. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)