July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower John Deere Bank SA
Guarantor John Deere Capital Corp
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.971
Reoffer price 99.971
Yield 1.506 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0953182317
