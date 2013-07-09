July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services PLC
Guarantor Santander UK PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625
Reoffer price 99.899
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 163.7bp
over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, RBS, Santander GBM &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0953219416
