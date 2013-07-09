July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Amplifon S.p.A

Guarantor Amplifon Inc. & National Hearing Centres Ltd

Issue Amount 275 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.459

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 390.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 441.4bp

over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL#166

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &

Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0953207759

Data supplied by International Insider.