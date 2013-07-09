July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Francaise de Financement

Local (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.622

Yield 1.808 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.2bp

Over the July 2020 DBR or 27.4bp

Over interpolated OATs (April 2020 &

October 2020)

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011536093

Data supplied by International Insider.