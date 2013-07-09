July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Francaise de Financement
Local (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.622
Yield 1.808 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.2bp
Over the July 2020 DBR or 27.4bp
Over interpolated OATs (April 2020 &
October 2020)
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011536093
