July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.574

Reoffer price 99.574

Yield 2.46 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, MUSI, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011536614

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.