July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vivendi SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.574
Reoffer price 99.574
Yield 2.46 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, MUSI, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011536614
