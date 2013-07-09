July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic Germany
Issue Amount C$750 million
Maturity Date July 15, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.942
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.8
bp over 2.0 pct June 2016 CAN
Payment Date July 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US500769FU33
