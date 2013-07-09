July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Continental AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.95

Yield 3.25 pct

Spread 267.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25% Due 2018 OBL #166

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, ING & Unicredit

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953199634

