July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 113.627
Reoffer price 113.627
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date July 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & CA CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 5.85 milllion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011192392
