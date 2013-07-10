* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.38 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.46 percent higher. * The euro stabilised on Wednesday after tumbling to a three-month low against the dollar after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating, while Asian shares edged up - helped by Wall Street's gains on optimism for U.S. company earnings. * Analysts say stocks would trail rupee's movement in the short term given it will be key for potential rate cuts and FY14 earnings. * India's central bank has asked each state-run oil company to buy dollars from a single bank, said a source privy to the advice, in a move intended to steady the volatile currency market. * Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India also banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and options, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) doubled the margin requirement on domestic dollar-rupee forward trade. * Investors are also gearing up for the earnings season that kicks off on Friday when Infosys Ltd reports. * Aggregate net profit for India's benchmark BSE index constituents is expected to grow by 1.5 percent and revenue by 3.85 percent for the April-June quarter, according to a median estimate of 12 brokerages. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)