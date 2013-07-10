* USD/INR is expected to open weaker around the 60.00-60.05 levels versus its previous close of 60.14/15 on the back of a central bank directive to state-run oil firms to buy dollars from a single bank. * India's central bank has asked state-run oil companies to buy dollars from a single bank, said a source privy to the advice from Reserve Bank of India, as the government struggles to stem the declining rupee. * On Monday, India's regulators had also toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee. * Most Asian currencies are also trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving into a 59.70 to 60.20 range initially during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)