* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.55 percent on Tuesday, is expected to open slightly lower as the central bank's directive to oil companies is expected to reduce market volatility. * India's central bank has asked state-run oil companies to buy dollars from a single bank, said a source privy to the advice from Reserve Bank of India, as the government struggles to stem the declining rupee. * Traders say the move will help reduce the intra-day volatility in the forex market but will not completely take the pressure off rupee depreciation. * Yields are expected to open a couple of basis points lower and move in a 4-6 bps range during the session, they add.