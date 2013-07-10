* India's benchmark BSE index is flat as the rupee fails to gain after the central bank asked state-run oil companies to purchase dollars from a single bank - a measure that is seen providing only near-term support. * Caution also prevails ahead of Infosys Ltd's April-June earnings on Friday, which typically kicks off the blue chip reporting season. Infosys is up 0.8 percent. * IndusInd Bank Ltd shares gain 1.3 percent ahead of its results later in the day. * Trading is subdued after data showed Chinese exports fell for the first time since January 2012. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 0.5 percent on profit-taking after it marked its highest close at 1079.70 rupees on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)