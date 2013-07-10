* Investors added 1 million positions in July put options for the NSE index at 5,800 levels on Tuesday. * Foreign institutional investors have also bought 6.6 billion rupees ($109.41 million) worth of NSE index options, exchange data shows. * The two developments are seen as potentially providing support for the spot NSE index at 5,800 points - which is also near its 200-day moving average - after a volatile year that has seen the benchmark fall to as low as 5,477.2 in April. * "There is some base creation seen and declines in the market should be utilised to buy individual stock futures," said Amit Gupta, head of derivatives at ICICI Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)