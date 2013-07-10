* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises 1.1 percent to near a record high and a second day of gains, after a competitor raised revenue guidance citing strong sale of a generic antibiotic also sold by Sun Pharma. * Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Monday raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second time in as many months on strong sales of its generic version of antibiotic doxycycline. * "We expect this product to easily contribute around US$60-80 million in sales in FY14 for Sun," Macquarie said in a report on Wednesday referring to generic doxycycline. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)