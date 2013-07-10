* USD/INR trading little changed at 60.15/16 versus its previous close of 60.14/15 as dollar demand from importers getting adequately offset by selling from foreign banks. * Traders say a large state-run bank has been on the dollar buy side for most part of the day while foreign banks have been spotted selling the greenback. * Dealers speculate the dollar buying by the state-run bank is mainly for oil firms after the central bank asked oil companies to route their dollar purchases via a single bank to reduce intra-day market volatility. * The Reserve Bank of India asked state-run oil companies to buy dollars from a single bank, a source privy to the advice from the central bank told Reuters on Tuesday. * The market will now be looking towards the release of the minutes from the June 18-19 Fed policy meeting, but Chairman Bernanke's remarks at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2010 GMT) are seen as more widely anticipated. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)