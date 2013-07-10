* Indian OIS rates received on lower Asian rates, US Treasury yields also coming off, dealers say. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading down 10 basis points at 7.47 percent. * The one-year rate trading 7 basis points lower at 7.47 percent. * Some stability in INR after recent measures also helping rates being received. * Repo bids rise to 566.85 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)