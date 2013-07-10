* Indian federal bonds keep gains with benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.54 percent. * Bond market getting into data mode with May industrial output and June CPI data due on Friday, while headline inflation is on Monday. * However, dealer expects bonds to closely track the rupee unless CPI or WPI sharply surprise. * Markets not pricing in any rate cut in July policy on sharp rupee fall. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)