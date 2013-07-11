* USD/INR is expected to open slightly weaker compared to its previous close of 59.66/67 on the back of comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman late on Wednesday. * Bernanke said the highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. * Most Asian currencies are trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares climb to a three-week high on back of the Fed chairman comments. * The pair is seen opening around 59.50 and moving in a 59.00 to 59.60 range initially during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)