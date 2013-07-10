* USD/INR falls to a session low of 59.95/96 compared to its previous close of 60.14/15 on speculation of more potential regulatory measures to curb speculative trading in a bid to support the local currency. * Traders say any new measures might focus on mandating phsyical delivery for companies that hedge their FX exposure using letters of credit, compared to the current practice of allowing cancelling and re-booking of hedging contracts. * "The central bank is not targetting any level or trying to influence the rupee's direction. But considering the economic situation, they clearly don't want the rupee to be hit by speculative trades," a senior dealer at a state-run bank says. * On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and options, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India doubled the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee forward trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.c om)