* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 7.52 percent on Wednesday is expected to edge down after dovish comments from the Federal chief late on Wednesday. * Fed chief Ben Bernanke said that the highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to open around 7.50 percent and move in a 7.48 to 7.53 percent range. * A rise in global crude oil prices is however expected to limit a sharp fall in yields. Brent crude steadied around three-month highs on Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S. economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)