India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 7.52 percent on Wednesday is expected to edge down after dovish comments from the Federal chief late on Wednesday. * Fed chief Ben Bernanke said that the highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to open around 7.50 percent and move in a 7.48 to 7.53 percent range. * A rise in global crude oil prices is however expected to limit a sharp fall in yields. Brent crude steadied around three-month highs on Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S. economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: