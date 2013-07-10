July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 80bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS0953577680

