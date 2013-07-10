July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 80bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN XS0953577680
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.