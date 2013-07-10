* Indian overnight cash rates at 7.20/25 percent versus its previous close of 7.10/15 percent with demand continuing to stay high even in the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrow 566.85 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared with 510.65 billion rupees on Monday. * Traders say lower cash supply from the CBLO market impacting cash rates. * Dealers, however, say the government is likely borrowing through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, which means spending has picked up, and that should keep the banking system liquidity deficit within the central bank's comfort zone. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)