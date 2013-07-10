July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Issuer Russian Standard Finance S.A
Borrower JSC Russian Standard Bank
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 11.5 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 966 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), B+ (S&P),
B+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0953323317
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.