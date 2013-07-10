July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 26, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 96.975
Payment Date July 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Raiffeisen Schweiz
Genossenschaft
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0196878661
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.