July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.151
Yield 1.755 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.7bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, Goldman Sachs International
& Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0BG1
