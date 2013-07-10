July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury

Issue Amount 2.75 billion Swedish Crown

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 70bp

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 70bp

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

