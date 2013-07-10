July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury
Issue Amount 2.75 billion Swedish Crown
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 70bp
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 70bp
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
