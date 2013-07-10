BANGALORE, July 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39800 ICS-201(B22mm) 40800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29800 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 38200 ICS-202(26mm) 41900 ICS-105(26mm) 38800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(27mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40200 ICS-105MMA(27) 41200 ICS-105PHR(28) 42600 ICS-105(28mm) 42700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42500 ICS-105(29mm) 43200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43000 ICS-105(30mm) 43600 ICS-105(31mm) 44100 ICS-106(32mm) 44700 ICS-107(34mm) 52000