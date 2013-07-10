July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Reg S ISIN XS0953724498

144A ISIN US62944BAM63

