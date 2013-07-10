July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Reg S ISIN XS0953724498
144A ISIN US62944BAM63
