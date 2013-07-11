* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.68 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 2.06 percent higher. * Asian shares climbed to a three-week high on Thursday on comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that a highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, and the dollar stabilised. * Foreign institutional investors bought 754.6 million rupees ($12.58 million) worth of Indian shares on Wednesday, while selling 8.2 billion rupees ($136.71 million) worth on index futures and options, exchange data shows. * Besides the currency and upcoming earnings, investors are expected to focus on industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday, with wholesale inflation report due on Monday. * Also on watch, Indian central bank officials to meet bankers to discuss macroeconomic developments ahead of monetary policy review. (0930 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)